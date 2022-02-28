Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 613 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,267,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $69.70 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

