Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,355 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.