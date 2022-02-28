Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

MRO stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.