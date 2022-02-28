Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $39,000 in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cardlytics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 71,112 shares valued at $4,689,639. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $149.24.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

