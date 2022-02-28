Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 86.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

