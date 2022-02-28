Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 206,854 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.