Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 342 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,798,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

SPLK opened at $120.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.