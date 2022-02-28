Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

NYSE DE traded up $13.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,982. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.