Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 104,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.27.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

