DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.
NASDAQ XRAY traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 66,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.
XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
