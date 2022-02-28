Desjardins Weighs in on Haivision Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE HAI opened at C$6.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market cap of C$174.71 million and a PE ratio of -17.77. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.80.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.60 million.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

