Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 6.4%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.13. 114,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,532,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

