Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $14.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FORG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $13.90 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.