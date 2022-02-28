Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.37.

ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

