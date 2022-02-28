Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,374.44 ($45.89).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,735 ($50.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,739.50 ($50.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,321.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,050.50. The firm has a market cap of £50.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

