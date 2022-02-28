Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.14) to GBX 177 ($2.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.82) to GBX 132 ($1.80) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 136.50 ($1.86).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

LON RR opened at GBX 106.08 ($1.44) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.91. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 850 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £977.50 ($1,329.39). Also, insider Warren East bought 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,485.30 ($31,939.75). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,976 shares of company stock worth $9,656,309.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.