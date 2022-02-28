Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price to $30.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 719,904 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 622,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 249,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

