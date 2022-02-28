Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

DTE stock opened at €16.18 ($18.39) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.90. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

