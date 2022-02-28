DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DigitalBridge Group worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

