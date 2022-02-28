Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Dillard’s worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $265.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.96. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.61 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

