Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 124,045 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 253,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 225,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

