Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of Healthcare Services Group worth $28,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

HCSG stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

