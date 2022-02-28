Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $714.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

