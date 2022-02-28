Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

NYSE D traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,918. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

