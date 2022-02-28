Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Jack Lee Hess Acquires 2,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DGICA stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 227,512 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

DGICA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

