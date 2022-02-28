Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $32,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

