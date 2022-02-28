Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DREUF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DREUF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

