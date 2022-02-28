Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.41.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$26.14 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.65.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

