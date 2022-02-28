Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 725.43.

Driven Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.