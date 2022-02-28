Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.24. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 725.43.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

