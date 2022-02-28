Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Lynn J. Good Sells 20,000 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,255. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

