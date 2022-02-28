Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.24 ($53.68).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €32.88 ($37.36) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.63 and a 200-day moving average of €39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.48.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.