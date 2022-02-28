e-Money Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $579,903.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.24 or 0.06711819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.29 or 1.00287288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002854 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

