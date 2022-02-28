Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.340-$1.360 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

