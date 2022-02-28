EcoR1 Capital LLC Buys 655,555 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Avidity Biosciences accounts for 2.4% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 5.88% of Avidity Biosciences worth $67,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA opened at $16.36 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $767.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

