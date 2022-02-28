EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $14.85 Million in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,854,000. Erasca comprises 0.5% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Erasca as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Erasca in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

ERAS stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Erasca Inc has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

