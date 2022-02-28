EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $32.65.

Several research analysts have commented on CRBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

