EcoR1 Capital LLC Takes Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $32.65.
In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.