Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Editas Medicine worth $29,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 72.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

