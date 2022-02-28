Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) PT Raised to €129.00

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €120.00 ($136.36) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.