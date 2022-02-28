Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $463,598.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $26.63 million and approximately $463,598.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.47 or 0.06765253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,366.17 or 0.99740272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002865 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

