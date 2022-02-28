Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $112.68 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Electroneum has a market cap of $112.68 million and $221,414.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,914,170,922 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

