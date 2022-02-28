Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EARN opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

