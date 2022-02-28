Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 85.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth $183,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE ERJ opened at $13.76 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.