Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.49% of Employers worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

NYSE EIG opened at $39.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.