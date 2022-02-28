Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,550,618. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $153.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

