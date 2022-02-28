Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.23 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

