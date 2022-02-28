Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.23 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.
About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
