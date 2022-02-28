EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,693,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 168,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 34.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after buying an additional 128,318 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,539. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.80.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

