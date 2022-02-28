ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($19.09) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.83 ($17.98).

ETR ENI opened at €13.77 ($15.65) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €9.37 ($10.65) and a 52-week high of €13.83 ($15.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.97 and a 200-day moving average of €12.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

