Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.87

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 341443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

