Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $238,378.31 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envista alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 70.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 66.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.