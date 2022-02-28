EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.71.

EOG stock opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

